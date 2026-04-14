E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Greece’s ancient sites get climate-change checkup

AFP Published
A VIEW of the Parthenon Temple on the Acropolis in Athens.—AFP/file
A VIEW of the Parthenon Temple on the Acropolis in Athens.—AFP/file
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ATHENS: Worsening wildfires, soaring heatwaves and rising water levels have prompted Greek officials to take a closer look at protecting priceless archaeological sites that draw hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

The monuments, scattered across the country, earn Greece millions of dollars in tourism revenue. But many of the sites are in rural areas and officials believe better planning is needed in case large crowds of tourists need to be evacuated in an emergency.

After a three-year study by some of the country’s leading scientific institutions, the Greek culture ministry has earmarked 19 monuments that most urgently need protection against natural threats, with several more to be bolstered by 2030. The ministry says it is the first time a nationwide evaluation of this scope has been attempted.

The sites under scrutiny include Olympia, habitually threatened by forest fires, the ancient theatre of Delphi, where rockslides are a concern, and the sanctuary of Dion which is prone to flooding.

Olympia Mayor Aristides Panagiotopoulos said that protecting the birthplace of the Olympics, which houses the ancient stadium, a sprawling sanctuary and two museums, requires “constant vigilance”.

“Our concern remains acute, as the area of Ancient Olympia is extensive, with a large expanse of greenery and dense, often unregulated, spontaneous vegetation,” Panagiotopoulos said in an email.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026

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