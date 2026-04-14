Gujranwala clock tower being revamped

DAWN

GUJRAT: The historical monument of Gujranwala city’s Clock Tower will be renovated as part of the city beautification drive.

Official sources said that a sum of Rs 6.1 million would be spent on the renovation. Moreover, they said, facilities in and around the compound of the tower were also being improved in the two projects launched for the site.

The improvement of facilities include the installation of modern and beautiful lights, landscaping of the compound, functioning of fountain as well as the sitting area for the visitors.

A senior official of the divisional development branch said that with the improvement of facilities and further beautification of the clock tower would attract local citizens as well as the tourists from other areas.

Adding, he said that the quality of work, transparency and timely completion of the project would make the clock tower as a center of attention of the citizens.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026