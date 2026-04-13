E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Punjab CM for completing drainage projects before June

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz addresses a ceremony in Lahore on Jan 7,2026. — Photo courtesy PML-N/X/File
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz addresses a ceremony in Lahore on Jan 7,2026. — Photo courtesy PML-N/X/File
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LAHORE:Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has set the deadline for completing all drainage projects before June and directed that work be carried out round the clock.

She instructed the authorities concerned to ensure the completion of sewerage and rainwater drainage projects prior to the monsoon season.

Drainage projects are currently underway in Sargodha, Dera Ghazi Khan, Gujrat, Okara, Jhang, Multan, Sialkot, Jhelum, Hafizabad, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, and Rawalpindi.

She was told in a briefing that for 15 towns, a total of 2,265-km of sewerage lines and 189-km of rainwater drainage pipelines would be laid.

In the first phase, 86 disposal stations and nine underground storage tanks will be constructed. Upon completion of the sewerage and drainage projects, 752-km of roads will also be developed.

In a special meeting chaired by the chief minister, the design of Wasa complexes for 15 towns was also approved. The complexes will also include hostel facilities for officers.

It was informed that ongoing projects are being monitored in real-time through a Wasa dashboard and mobile application. Instructions were also issued for Was to initiate a large-scale desilting campaign of drains before the monsoon season.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026

Pakistan

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