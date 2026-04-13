Elementary school teachers unpaid for eight months

TOBA TEK SINGH: Dozens of male and female teachers working in rural areas, especially in afternoon government elementary schools, have not been paid their fixed salaries of Rs15,000 per month for the past eight months in Jhang district.

The affected teachers from across the district have urged the Punjab chief minister, the school education department (SED) minister and secretary (schools) to take immediate notice of the situation.

Sources said the educated youths, having MA, MSc, and BS degrees including many women were recruited on fixed monthly wages to teach out-of-school children in selected primary schools during afternoon hours, particularly in remote areas of Jhang district.

The initiative was welcomed by low-income families due to the availability of free education near their homes. However, concerns have been raised over weak administrative oversight, while private tuition centres are reportedly opposing the programme.

Non-payment of salaries since August 2025 has forced the teachers into financial distress, with some struggling to meet even basic commuting expenses.

They said despite that, they continued to work on temporary contracts with limited pay but now after an extraordinary hike in petrol and diesel prices, they were facing a great deal of hardship.

Although funds were reportedly released by the Punjab government in February 2026, payments were made only to staff of afternoon schools attached with the secondary school wing but teachers serving in elementary wing schools remained unpaid.

When contacted, Jhang District Education Authority CEO Tanweer Ahmad said the issue had been taken up and assured that it would be resolved soon.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026