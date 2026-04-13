E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Bid to smuggle 112kg silver foiled in Punjab

A Correspondent Published
Silver bars are stacked in the safe deposit boxes room of the Pro Aurum gold house in Munich, Germany, January 10, 2025. —Reuters
Silver bars are stacked in the safe deposit boxes room of the Pro Aurum gold house in Munich, Germany, January 10, 2025. —Reuters
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DERA GHAZI KHAN: The Border Military Police (BMP) foiled an attempt to smuggle 112kg silver at the Khar check post, marking the largest seizure of its kind to date. They intercepted a vehicle and confiscated silver which was valued at approximately Rs80m.

One suspect has been arrested while his vehicle has been impounded.

BMP Commandant Ameer Taimoor described the operation as a massive blow to smuggling networks.

It pertinent to mention that the smuggler had successfully crossed first border post of BMP at Bewata on Punjab-Baluchistan border.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026

Pakistan

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