Customs foil smuggling bids worth millions

ISLAMABAD: In what appears to be a major enforcement operation, customs authorities in Quetta, Karachi, and Gadani have seized large quantities of smuggled silver and vehicles, while also thwarting an attempt to clear bulletproof automotive glass using forged documentation.

These seizures follow a string of similar enforcement actions in recent days, which, according to the Member Customs Operations Syed Shakeel Shah, reflect the impact of a coordinated and effective enforcement strategy that is now yielding tangible results.

Mr Shakeel told Dawn that a key measure driving recent enforcement successes was the strategic posting of highly competent and honest officers to enforcement collectorates. “We are monitoring their performance on a daily basis,” he said, adding that officers demonstrating exceptional efficiency are being recognized and rewarded for their efforts.

“These coordinated actions reflect Pakistan Customs’ enhanced vigilance and inter-agency cooperation under the FBR Transformation Plan, aimed at protecting the national economy and ensuring lawful trade,” he added.

In a series of coordinated enforcement operations, the FBR announced the successful interception of smuggled goods in Quetta, Karachi, and Gadani. Customs authorities seized large quantities of silver and vehicles used for illicit transport.

Acting on credible intelligence, the Collectorate of Customs (Enforcement) Quetta intercepted a Toyota Axio (Reg. No. AWQ-240) in the Yaroo area, recovering 40 fine silver bricks (99.9 purity) weighing approximately 40 kg, and 36 silver biscuits (99.9 purity) totalling 9 kg. The vehicle, valued at Rs6m, was also taken into custody. The total estimated value of the seizure stands at Rs26.76m.

In back-to-back intelligence-led operations, Customs Enforcement Karachi seized 45 kg of smuggled silver, valued at over Rs21 million, at the Mochko Check Post on the RCD Highway. In the first raid, 25 kg of silver valued at approximately Rs12m was recovered from a passenger bus arriving from Gwadar.

In the second case, approximately 20 kg, worth approximately Rs9m, was seized from another bus based on credible intelligence. Both consignments lacked lawful import documentation. The contraband was found concealed within passenger luggage belonging to Muhammad Arif s/o Shahjahan, who failed to produce lawful import documents.

Meanwhile, the Field Enforcement Unit (FEU) Khurkhera, in coordination with Uthal Police, intercepted a Toyota Corolla (BFR-023), recovering 25 kg of smuggled silver. Two suspects—Shah Wali and Abdul Razak—were arrested, and an FIR has been registered. The vehicle and goods remain in custody as investigations proceed.

The Collectorate of Customs (Appraise­ment) Taftan foiled an attempt to clear 11,000 kg of bulletproof automotive glass using forged documents and a misused Ministry of Interior NOC. The consignment, falsely declared as “replacement automotive safety glass” by M/s Pak Armoring Pvt. Ltd. (NTN 3111342), was found to be a restricted import.

The NOC submitted was genuine but belonged to a different company (NTN 398348-1), which denied any association. Authorities confirmed the importer had manipulated company details to evade scrutiny. The duty and tax evasion from this misdeclaration was estimated at Rs7.55m.

