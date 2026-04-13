Video of brazen Korangi bridge robbery ignites public fury

• Officials claim robbers were only armed with ‘sticks’ and ran away after firing into the air by police

• DIG orders inquiry, more deployment of cops

• JI, MQM-P slam govt over worsening security

KARACHI: After a video of a brazen robbery on Korangi-Shah Faisal Colony Bridge went viral on social media, police authorities swung into action and ordered an inquiry into the alleged incident.

The viral video showed motorists and commuters standing on the bridge, complaining about “12 to 15 robbers” armed with Kalashnikov rifles and openly looting travellers on Saturday night, and lamenting about the breakdown of law and order in Karachi.

The incident drew widespread condemnation on social media, prompting opposition parties to question the performance of the provincial government and law enforcement agencies.

However, the police claimed that they had “foiled the attempt by robbers to loot citizens” passing through the bridge over the Malir river, linking Korangi and Shah Faisal Colony.

A senior police officer, who wished not to be named because the incident did not occur in his jurisdiction, told Dawn that at around 11pm on Saturday four suspects with a ladder climbed the bridge from nearby villages and tried to loot commuters. Since police were already deployed at a picket there, the policemen fired guns into the air, upon which the suspects fled without looting anyone.

Another senior police officer, who also preferred not to be named, told Dawn the incident occurred within the remit of the Sharafi Goth police station.

The officer said, “Apparently three to four perpetrators came onto the bridge. They were only armed with sticks, but not firearms. The robbers tried to stop a vehicle, which turned back. Seeing the incident, other vehicles started to turn back resulting in a traffic jam on the bridge,” said the officer.

“Police were present as usual. They fired upon perpetrators but they managed to escape. No report of any robbery was received as the police successfully managed to thwart the attempt,” said the officer.

DIG East orders inquiry

The statement further quoted DIG Ali as saying, “Shah Faisal Bridge is an important public thoroughfare”, and added that the official ordered the immediate additional deployment and patrolling of police at the spot to prevent such incidents in the future.

However, East-Zone DIG Dr Farrukh Ali took strong notice of the incident and the viral video and directed SSPs of Korangi and Malir districts to conduct an inquiry and register an FIR.

“Protecting the life and property of the citizens and taking action against elements involved in breaching peace without any … is the police’s priority,” he was quoted as saying.

MQM-P, JI reaction

The opposition Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and Jamaat-i-Islami have expressed serious concerns over the robbery in which the robbers looted citizens in a brazen “ambush”.

In a statement issued on Sunday, MQM-P legislators termed the incident Sindh government’s “deliberate negligence” and a “conspiracy to economically weaken citizens”.

The MPAs said that now Karachi’s areas or roads were not safe from criminals, as armed robbers were not only looting citizens but also killing people over resistance.

They accused the provincial government and police of adopting “criminal silence” over rising street crimes in Karachi.

They warned the government that “when the state provides shield to dacoits, then people are compelled to take action for their own safety”.

Separately, JI Karachi chief Monem Zafar also issued a statement in which he said, “The incident of looting on the main Korangi-Shah Faisal Colony bridge puts a big question mark over the performance of the Sindh government and law enforcers.

“The looting of citizens on a busy bridge by armed robbers after cordoning off the area reflects the worst law and order situation,” said the JI head.

He said citizens felt insecure greatly now and demanded immediate action for the arrest of the criminals.

“The people of Karachi give taxes but in return, they are only suffering from fear, uncertainty and crimes,” said Mr Zafar.

The JI Karachi chief called for more patrolling by police and Rangers in Korangi, Shah Faisal Colony and adjoining areas.

Mr Zafar also demanded indiscriminate operation against criminal elements.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026