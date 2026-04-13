E-Paper | July 19, 2026

24 arrested over ‘financing of terror’ in Kuwait

AFP Published
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KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait has arrested 24 people as part of an investigation into the “financing of terrorist entities”, authorities said, including five former lawmakers.

Since Iran began attacking Kuwait and other Gulf states last month as part of the Middle East war, authorities across the region have moved against individuals and organisations suspected of links to or supporting Tehran.

In a statement late on Saturday, Kuwait’s interior ministry did not mention any particular country or organisation, but said it had “thwarted a plot targeting the undermining of the homeland’s security and the financing of terrorist entities and organisations”.

“The State Security Agency succeeded in apprehending 24 citizens, one of whom had his citizenship revoked, in possession of financial sums linked to illicit activities,” the ministry added.

It said the financing was “part of an organised activity involving the collection of funds under religious pretexts... in preparation for their transfer in accordance with instructions from outside the country”.

Later, Kuwait’s foreign ministry named the 24 suspects on its domestic counter-terrorism designation list, saying their assets had been frozen and they were under travel restrictions.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026

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