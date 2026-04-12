Woman among five killed in Khairpur armed clash

SUKKUR: Five people, including a woman, were shot dead and three others wounded during an armed clash between two rival groups of the Junejo community in Khairpur district on Saturday, police said.

Officials said the incident took place over a long-standing feud in Waryo Wahan village, near Daraza Sharif in Ranipur.

The deceased were identified as Sain Dad Junejo, Lal Dino Junejo, Nouman Sarki, Pyar Ali Sarki and the woman, Sarwar Khatoon. The wounded included Ayaz Junejo, Khalid Junejo and Babar Sarki.

The rival groups had a long-standing feud for a considerable period, with casualties reported on both sides in the past.

On Saturday morning, both sides clashed again and opened intense fire on each other.

Police reached the scene after being informed of the incident and shifted the bodies and wounded to the Rural Health Centre in Ranipur and GIMS Hospital in Gambat.

Police officials said that the situation had been brought under control and that members of both groups had been confined to their homes. A heavy police contingent has been deployed in the area to prevent further escalation.

Meanwhile, Ranipur and Gambat police conducted a large-scale operation in the village, during which several houses were demolished and five suspects were arrested.

Separately, women from the affected families mourned their losses and said a grave injustice had been committed. They said that timely intervention by the authorities could have prevented the bloodshed.

It may be recalled that the dispute had been settled a few months earlier and the two sides were reconciled.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the area and directed the DIG Sukkur and commissioner to submit a comprehensive report.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026