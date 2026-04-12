Crime rate across Sindh shows sharp decline: IGP

SUKKUR: Inspector General of Sindh Police (IGP Sindh) Javed Alam Odho on Saturday said that crime rate across Sindh, including Karachi, had remarkably diminished over the last three months.

He said a significant improvement in the law and order has also been seen in the gang-infested riverine areas of upper Sindh.

The IGP was speaking to the media after condoling the death of former MNA Mir Babal Khan Jakhrani with his son, MNA Mir Aijaz Hussain Khan Jakhrani, and other family members at their residence, Jakhrani House, in Jacobabad.

IGP Odho told newsmen that while a significant improvement has been seen in the law and order situation in upper Sindh, cases of harassment against women in Sindh have also registered a drastic decreased.

“The overall law and order situation across Sindh is better than it had been in the near past. In Karachi also, all types of crime, including street crime, have decreased by 18pc over the last three months, while crime rate along highways and the interior Sindh districts is also showing a decline,” he said.

In reply to a question, IGP Odho said that the situation in the riverine (katcha) areas of upper Sindh has significantly improved as a result of the intelligence-based operations against gangs of dacoits.

“Not a single case of kidnapping for ransom has surfaced in Ghotki, Khairpur and Kashmore districts, over the last few weeks,” he pointed out.

Living condition has improved considerably in these areas, as well as in Jacobabad district; further improvement would be seen in the days to come, he added.

He held out the assurance that the highways in Jacobabad, Thul, Larkana, and Dera Allahyar would be made completely secure for commuters.

“If anyone attempt to disturb peace along these highways was reported, police would take stern action against criminals,” he added.

Safe city project

IGP Odho said that with the cooperation of the Sindh government, the second phase of the Safe City project in Karachi has been started.

In the first phase, 1,300 CCTV cameras were installed which significantly improved the situation. Another 2,500 cameras would be installed which would help eliminate crime completely, he said.

He announced that similar safe city project would be launched in Jacobabad and other districts.

He urged the Jacobabad Traders’ Association, the Municipal Committee and the business community at large to cooperate with the police in this regard so that police could control crime easily by nabbing criminals.

Responding to a question, he said that the Sindh government and police were making efforts to rebuild dilapidated police stations in Karachi and the interior of Sindh.

Meanwhile, MNA Mir Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, speaking to the media, stated that he would request SSP Jacobabad, Faizan Ali, to prepare a comprehensive CCTV camera installation plan for the entire Jacobabad district under the Safe City project.

He said he was ready to bear the expenses along with other lawmakers of the area who would be request to come forward and facilitate execution of the project in all three talukas of Jacobabad.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026