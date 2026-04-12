Zalmi thrash hapless Qalandars to go top

KARACHI: Maintaining their impressive run in the HBL Pakistan Super League, Peshawar Zalmi thrashed Lahore Qalandars by 76 runs here at the National Bank Stadium on Saturday to climb to the top of the table and extend their winning streak.

Chasing 174, former champions Qalandars collapsed dramatically to 97 all out in 17 overs, their batting order unraveling against a disciplined Zalmi attack.

The defeat leaves Qalandars languishing in sixth place after completing half their league-stage matches, while Zalmi, unbeaten in several outings, now sit atop the PSL standings with momentum firmly on their side.

Zalmi’s innings was built around a commanding second-wicket partnership between Kusal Mendis and captain Babar Azam.

After Mohammad Haris gifted his wicket early for 18 off 10 balls — toe-ending a cross-bat shot to mid-on off Shaheen Shah Afridi — Mendis walked in and immediately looked at ease.

The Sri Lankan wicket-keeper/batter, fresh from a strong previous outing, played with confidence on a surface that offered grip and occasional slow bounce.

Mendis reached his second successive half-century with a massive six off Usama Mir, finishing with a fluent 74 off 48 balls, studded with five boundaries and four sixes.

His knock featured elegant drives, powerful heaves over mid-wicket and clever lap scoops. Babar, meanwhile, played the perfect anchor, rotating the strike intelligently and providing stability during the middle overs.

The pair added 109 runs for the second wicket before Babar mistimed one to long-on for 43 off 40 balls.

“Next to me was Babar. He batted really well and he gave me a lot of confidence,” Mendis said after the match. “I played my normal game in powerplay. The reason is Babar — I know he has played so many matches in Pakistan, he knows the conditions very well, that’s why I played my normal game. He supported me a lot.”

Zalmi reached 150 for three in the 17th over, but Qalandars fought back strongly in death overs.

Shaheen, leading from the front with the ball, claimed three wickets for 22 in four overs. He removed Haris early, then accounted for Mendis in the 17th over with a well-directed delivery that the batter holed out to long-on.

Shaheen’s final-over yorker also disturbed Farhan Yousuf’s stumps. Mustafizur Rahman picked up two crucial wickets, including that of Michael Bracewell, using his variations expertly to restrict the flow of runs.

Despite the presence of pinch-hitters Abdul Samad and Iftikhar Ahmed lower down the order, Zalmi could not push beyond 173 for seven.

Samad fell lbw for two, while Bracewell’s breezy 21 off 10 ended when he flicked a low full toss to deep square leg. Iftikhar remained not out on seven as the innings closed at a competitive but not daunting total on a tricky pitch.

Usama, one of Qalandars’ spinners, acknowledged the challenge.

“Full credit goes to Kusal Mendis for the way he assessed the wicket, read the conditions, and played accordingly. He played low-risk cricket, which allowed him to set such a big target,” Usama said.

In the chase, Qalandars never got going. Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Naeem started cautiously, but Shoriful Islam drew the first blood, inducing a thick edge from Naeem that was taken at mid-off.

Abdullah Shafique played some crisp shots for his 21 off 15, but Nahid Rana’s express pace produced a spectacular breakthrough, forcing Abdullah into a pull that was swallowed at deep square leg.

Bracewell then turned the game decisively with his off-spin, claiming three wickets for 18 runs in four overs.

He removed Fakhar, who was caught coolly by Babar at long-on; then accounted for Haseebullah Khan, caught by a diving Aamer Jamal and Sikandar Raza, who top-edged to Haris at deep mid-wicket. Bracewell’s variations and flight exploited the conditions perfectly, exposing Qalandars’ fragile middle order.

Sufiyan Muqeem complemented Bracewell beautifully, taking three wickets for 21. His leg-breaks and googlies accounted for Asif Ali, Shaheen and Ubaid Shah.

Nahid’s raw pace added to the pressure, as the speedster troubled batters with his short balls to claim two wickets, including a sharp caught-behind, by a diving Mendis to dismiss Usama.

Dunith Wellalage offered some resistance with 20 off 24, but Aamer sealed the victory by having him caught at deep backward point. Mustafizur remained not out on four as Qalandars’ innings folded well short.

Scoreboard

PESHAWAR ZALMI:

Mohammad Haris c Usama b Shaheen18

Babar Azam c Abdullah b Usama43

Kusal Mendis c Abdullah b Shaheen74

Michael Bracewell c Asif b Mustafizur21

Abdul Samad lbw b Ubaid2

Iftikhar Ahmed not out7

Aamer Jamal c Abdullah b Mustafizur0

Farhan Yousaf b Shaheen2

Sufiyan Muqeem not out1

EXTRAS (LB-2, W-3)5

TOTAL (for seven wickets, 20 overs)173

DID NOT BAT: Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-18 (Haris), 2-127 (Babar), 3-150 (Mendis), 4-153 (Samad), 5-165 (Bracewell), 6-165 (Aamer), 7-168 (Farhan)

BOWLING: Shaheen 4-0-22-3, Wellalage 4-0-40-0 (1w), Ubaid 3-0-29-1, Mustafizur 4-0-30-2, Usama 4-0-39-1 (1w), Sikandar 1-0-11-0

LAHORE QALANDARS:

Fakhar Zaman c Babar b Bracewell21

Mohammad Naeem c Sufiyan b Shoriful1

Abdullah Shafique c Abdul b Nahid21

Sikandar Raza c Haris b Bracewell14

Haseebullah Khan c Aamer b Bracewell3

Asif Ali b Sufiyan0

Shaheen Shah Afridi b Sufiyan5

Dunith Wellalage c Farhan b Aamer20

Usama Mir c Mendis b Nahid1

Ubaid Shah st Mendis b Sufiyan4

Mustafizur Rahman not out4

EXTRAS (LB-1, W-2)3

TOTAL (all out, 17 overs)97

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-4 (Naeem), 2-43 (Abdullah), 3-45 (Fakhar), 4-55 (Haseebullah), 5-56 (Asif), 6-64 (Raza), 7-67 (Shaheen), 8-70 (Usama), 9-75 (Ubaid)

BOWLING: Iftikhar 2-0-15-0, Shoriful 2-0-17-1, Bracewell 4-0-18-3 (1w), Nahid 3-0-15-2, Sufiyan 4-0-21-3 (1w), Aamer 2-0-10-1 RESULT: Peshawar Zalmi won by 76 runs.

MAN-OF-THE-MATCH: Kusal Mendis

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026