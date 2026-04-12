E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Moro Power signs deal with Chinese renewable giant

Tahir Siddiqui Published
Moro Power Company Chief Executive Officer Mustafa Abdullah and PowerChina Vice President Yang Jianduo sign a deal for 100MW renewable energy project combining wind, solar and storage tech.—Dawn
Moro Power Company Chief Executive Officer Mustafa Abdullah and PowerChina Vice President Yang Jianduo sign a deal for 100MW renewable energy project combining wind, solar and storage tech.—Dawn
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KARACHI: Moro Power Company (MPC) and PowerChina, a global leader in renewable energy engineering, on Saturday signed an agreement for the first business-to-business (B2B) electricity venture.

The project, under the Sindh Electric Power Regulatory Authority, will enable MPC to supply electricity directly to industries in Nooriabad via the Sindh Transmission and Despatch Company.

Speaking to Dawn, MPC Chief Executive Officer Mustafa Abdullah said that the agreement had been signed with the Chinese firm for technical collaboration, including engineering and construction of phase-I of the project — a 100MW renewable electricity project based on wind turbines, solar panels and storage batteries.

He said that this would be the first project based on the long-awaited CTBCM B2B wheeling policy, supplying low-cost renewable electricity to industry anywhere in Pakistan.

Sindh gets first B2B 100MW venture to feed cheaper power to industries

Sindh is the only province in Pakistan to have its own power regulator, which has the authority to set tariffs and oversee generation, transmission, and distribution independently of the federal government. The Jhimpir project is therefore viewed as a pioneering step towards decentralised power generation in the country.

The Sindh government has allotted 300 acres of land in Jhimpir to MPC for establishing a 100MW hybrid wind-and-solar project, the first B2B electricity venture under the province’s own regulator. According to MPC, the project will comprise 65MW of wind turbines and 35MW of solar panels.

The Jhimpir wind corridor has already attracted 36 power producers with a combined installed capacity of 1,845MW.

Mr Abdullah said: “MPC can connect to the national grid, pay wheeling charges of Rs8 per kWh, and supply renewable electricity to any industry in Pakistan at a low cost of Rs25 per kWh.” He added that the consumer would remain connected to the national grid 24/7.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026

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RENEWABLE ENERGY
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Tahir Siddiqui is a Karachi-based reporter for Dawn with over 35 years of experience covering the Sindh Assembly, Karachi City Council, and the provincial government. He can be found on X at @DawnReporterTS.

Tahir Siddiqui

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Mubashir Munir
Apr 12, 2026 08:02pm
Very nice work
Recommend 0

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