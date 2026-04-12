E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Over 44 hospitalised due to food poisoning

A Correspondent Published
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TAXILA: As many as 44 people, including women and children, landed in the hospital after consuming food at a local eatery in Fatehjang on Friday evening, prompting an urgent response from health authorities.

Most of the affected individuals with stomach pain-related shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, where all 44 patients were treated.

The alarming episode triggered an immediate inspection carried out under the supervision of the Deputy Director Operations, Punjab Food Authority (PFA), Attock, which exposed gross violations of food safety and hygiene standards at the facility.

Authorities observed the complete absence of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) measures, with clear signs of pest activity throughout the premises.

Inspectors further revealed that temperature-sensitive ingredients, including egg batter, mayonnaise, and ketchup, were being stored in a vulnerable environment at room temperature, increasing the likelihood of spoilage.

The hygiene conditions in the processing area were described as “pathetic,” with open sewage drains running dangerously close to working stations. Packing material was also found stored beside these open drains, compounding the contamination risk.

During inspection of the food outlet, serious administrative negligence was also noted, including incomplete medical screening certificates of food handlers, raising concerns over compliance with health regulations.

Expired food items were being used in the kitchen, while the standard First-In-First-Out (FIFO) policy for stock management was not being implemented. Food safety teams collected samples of all suspected ingredients for laboratory testing, while around 30 kilograms of contaminated spices were discarded on the spot.

Deputy Director Operations, Punjab Food Authority (PFA), Ms Amina Usman, told newsmen that further investigations are underway to determine accountability and ensure that those responsible for endangering public health are brought to justice.

Health authorities termed the incident a grave public health lapse and warned of strict action against those responsible.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026

Pakistan

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