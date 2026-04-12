Gilani lauds Pakistan Navy for rescuing 18 foreigners from Arabian Sea

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani has lauded the Pakistan Navy for its successful rescue operation in the North Arabian Sea, praising the officers for their swift and effective response that saved 18 foreign nationals.

Mr Gilani stated that the timely and professional action by the Pakistan Navy led to the safe rescue of precious human lives, reflecting Pakistan’s positive and responsible role in safeguarding human life. He said the operation is a testament to the Navy’s professionalism, dedication, and spirit of service.

Senate Chairman noted that Pakistan Navy’s immediate and coordinated response in an emergency situation demonstrates its high level of training and operational excellence.

He added that the successful operation has further strengthened Pakistan’s image internationally and highlighted the country’s commitment to humanitarian values. Mr Gilani also highly appreciated the immediate provision of medical assistance to the rescued individuals, terming it a remarkable example of compassion and humanity.

He emphasised that the armed forces of Pakistan have always stood firmly with humanity in times of crisis and continue to uphold the nation’s honor and values through their selfless service.

Mr Gilani also conveyed his greeting to the Pakistan Women’s Football Team on their outstanding performance in the FIFA Series 2026. He termed the team’s remarkable success a proud moment for the nation, stating that their achievement has brought global recognition to Pakistan.

The Chairman Senate noted that the emphatic 8-0 victory stands as a clear testament to the dedication, hard work, and exceptional talent of the national women players.

He said the team demonstrated excellent skill and sportsmanship, elevating Pakistan’s standing in international sports. He further stated that the increasing participation and achievements of Pakistani women in sports are highly encouraging and reflect positive progress for the country.

The Chairman Senate emphasised that promoting women’s sports and nurturing young talent are essential for the continued development of sports in Pakistan.

Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani remarked that this success in the FIFA Series will serve as a foundation for greater achievements in the future and will open new opportunities for women in sports.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026