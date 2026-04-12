IN MEMORIAM: LETTING HISTORY JUDGE

In the autumn of 1985, when I was a student at the Patrice Lumumba Peoples’ Friendship University in Moscow, the air across the Soviet Union carried a peculiar mixture of exhaustion and anticipation. The Brezhnev years (1964-1982) had left behind a weary bureaucracy and a cautious society.

Yet, with the arrival of ‘perestroika’ [restructuring] and ‘glasnost’ [openness] under Mikhail Gorbachev, conversations once whispered in kitchens began to surface in lecture halls and student dormitories. Among the names that circulated with particular reverence was that of Roy Medvedev.

For curious students like myself — foreigners navigating the labyrinth of Soviet intellectual life in the mid-1980s — Medvedev represented something unusual: a historian who remained a socialist, even a Marxist, yet refused to excuse the crimes committed in the name of socialism. In a country where dissent often came at the price of exile or imprisonment, he attempted something rarer still — criticism from within the tradition itself.

Roy Medvedev, who died in February this year, lived through nearly the entire Soviet century — and spent most of it insisting it be remembered honestly. Naazir Mahmood looks at the life of a historian who showed that his discipline’s most valuable service is not reinforcing official myths but questioning them…

A FAMILY SHAPED BY THE PURGES

Roy Medvedev, who died in Moscow in February 2026 aged 100, spent most of his life trying to reconcile faith in socialist ideals with an unsparing examination of Soviet history. His work made him suspect to Soviet authorities and controversial among anti-communist critics abroad. Yet, for decades, he remained one of the most respected independent historians to emerge from the Soviet system.

Medvedev was born in 1925 in Tbilisi, then part of Soviet Georgia. His family’s fate reflected the brutal oscillations of the Soviet experiment. His father, a committed communist intellectual, was arrested during the Great Purge (1936-1938) and later died in a labour camp. The tragedy left an indelible mark on Roy and his twin brother, the biologist Zhores Medvedev.

Such an experience might have pushed him into outright opposition to the Soviet state. Instead, it led him down a more complicated path. Medvedev never abandoned socialism as an ideal. Rather, he devoted his life to exposing how those ideals had been corrupted under Joseph Stalin. This position — critical yet intellectually loyal to the broader socialist project — made him difficult to categorise. He was neither a conventional dissident nor an obedient party historian.

THE HISTORIAN WHO CHALLENGED STALIN

Medvedev’s reputation rested, above all, on his monumental study of Stalinism, Let History Judge. He wrote it in the 1960s. It circulated clandestinely in the Soviet Union before being published abroad in 1971. It was among the earliest systematic critiques of Stalin’s rule, produced by a Soviet historian.

In the book, Medvedev rejected the official mythology surrounding Stalin, while insisting that socialism itself should not be condemned because of Stalin’s crimes. Stalinism, in his reading, was not the inevitable outcome of socialism but its distortion.

For Soviet readers accustomed to sanitised historical narratives, the book was revelatory. It documented purges, fabricated trials and political terror in meticulous detail, drawing on testimonies, documents and personal recollections.

Medvedev insisted that the revolution of 1917 had not been destined to produce tyranny. The tragedy of the Soviet Union, he pointed out, was that a revolution carried out in the name of the people eventually came to distrust those very people.

Such arguments were radical in the intellectual climate of the 1960s. The authorities reacted harshly. In 1969, Medvedev was expelled from the Communist Party. Yet he remained committed to reforming socialism rather than abandoning it altogether — a position that puzzled many Western observers, accustomed to viewing Soviet dissent in stark ideological terms.

For Medvedev, the issue was moral as much as political. The crimes of Stalinism had to be exposed, he believed, not to destroy socialism but to rescue it from falsification. A society that fears its own history, he argued, cannot build a just future.

A NAME WHISPERED IN SOVIET CORRIDORS

When I first encountered Medvedev’s name in the mid-1980s, it was spoken almost conspiratorially. Soviet students often referred to books and essays that circulated through unofficial channels — samizdat [clandestinely circulated] copies passed from hand to hand. At the time, the Soviet Union still maintained an elaborate system of censorship, though this began to loosen after Mikhail Gorbachev came to power in 1985.

Libraries guarded their collections carefully; some works could only be consulted with special permission. Yet ideas travelled nonetheless. Medvedev’s writings were among those quietly discussed in dormitory rooms and student cafés. Their significance lay as much in intellectual stance as in content.

Medvedev showed that one could criticise Stalin without renouncing the broader socialist tradition. For a foreign student observing Soviet society from within, this was illuminating. The Soviet Union was often portrayed abroad as intellectually monolithic. In reality, it contained a rich undercurrent of debate — careful, coded and persistent.

Perestroika and rehabilitation

The arrival of Gorbachev transformed Medvedev’s position. As the Soviet leadership encouraged historical reassessment during the late 1980s, historians who had once been marginalised were suddenly being vindicated. Medvedev’s insistence that Stalinism represented a deviation rather than an inevitability resonated strongly with the new political climate.

It felt as though the Soviet Union was finally rediscovering its suppressed history — however briefly. Medvedev became a prominent public intellectual and later served as a deputy in the Soviet parliament during the reform era.

The collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 presented a new challenge. For a historian who had spent decades defending the possibility of democratic socialism, the disintegration of the state raised difficult questions.

Unlike many former Soviet intellectuals who embraced Western liberalism, Medvedev remained cautious. He believed the Soviet experiment had failed, but continued to argue that socialism as an ideal retained relevance.

Over the decades he produced a remarkable body of work — studies of Stalinism, biographies of Soviet figures such as Nikita Khrushchev and Nikolai Bukharin and, later, reflections on Russia’s turbulent transition during the Boris Yeltsin era. His tone remained measured rather than polemical. Even critics acknowledged the seriousness of his scholarship.

HISTORY AS CONSCIENCE

Medvedev’s life spanned nearly the entire Soviet century — from its consolidation under Stalin to its collapse and aftermath. Few historians were so personally entangled with the events they analysed. He believed that a society must confront its past honestly. As he argued in Let History Judge, the falsification of history was among the most damaging legacies of Stalinism.

Historical truth — even when uncomfortable — is essential for political and moral renewal. For a student wandering the corridors of Soviet universities in the mid-1980s, that lesson felt both daring and hopeful. Decades later, it remains no less relevant.

Indeed, Medvedev’s example carries an important message far beyond Russia. In many parts of the world, history remains a battlefield, where political power seeks to impose its preferred narrative of the past. The pattern he identified — power rewriting the past to serve the present — is hardly unique to Russia. South Asia offers striking illustrations.

In Bangladesh, the interpretation of the liberation struggle has often shifted with political change; the ouster of Sheikh Hasina has once again reopened debates about how the events of 1971 should be remembered. In India, the rise of Hindu nationalist politics has produced sustained attempts to reshape historical interpretation, particularly in school textbooks, recasting the Subcontinent’s past as a civilisational conflict between Hindus and Muslims.

Pakistan presents another version of the same dilemma. For decades, official narratives — especially those found in Pakistan Studies textbooks — have offered a selective account of the Subcontinent’s past, designed largely to justify the two-nation theory.

Medvedev’s life suggests that historians perform their most valuable service not by reinforcing official myths but by questioning them. A nation confident in itself does not fear historical scrutiny.

The willingness to confront uncomfortable truths may be the surest sign of intellectual maturity. As Medvedev understood better than most, the writing of history is never merely an academic exercise. It is also a moral responsibility.

The writer is a columnist, educator and film critic. He can be contacted at mnazir1964@yahoo.co.uk.

X: @NaazirMahmood

Published in Dawn, EOS, April 12th, 2026