E-Paper | July 17, 2026

Islamabad Police issues new traffic advisory ahead of US-Iran talks

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Islamabad Police issued a traffic advisory announcing diversions and road closures across major arteries of the capital, including the Islamabad Expressway and Srinagar Highway.

According to the advisory, all public transport has been barred from entering the Expressway, while transporters have been instructed not to park at bus stops or service loops.

The Red Zone has been completely closed to all traffic.

Several key roads have also been shut, including routes from Kashmir Chowk to Zero Point via Srinagar Highway, Srinagar Highway from Zero Point to Serena Chowk, Shakarparian Road towards Seventh Avenue, Jinnah Avenue towards Blue Area, and Margalla Road from Faisal Chowk to Trail 3.

Authorities urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

For updates, commuters have been advised to follow the Islamabad Traffic Police WhatsApp channel and official social media pages of Islamabad Police.

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