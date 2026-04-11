E-Paper | July 17, 2026

PM lauds services of framers of Constitution

Syed Irfan Raza Published
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls upon the international community to honour its commitment on climate finance at the Special Climate Event convened by the UN secretary general and the president of Brazil on September 24. — APP
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls upon the international community to honour its commitment on climate finance at the Special Climate Event convened by the UN secretary general and the president of Brazil on September 24. — APP
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ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday paid special tribute to framers of the Constitution, saying that the unanimously adopted Constitution of Pakistan on April 10, 1973, laid the foundation of a parliamentary democratic system of governance in the country and established a strong institutional framework for the state of Pakistan.

He said the Constitution was a sacred contract between the people and the state, which defined the legal, moral, and administrative rights and responsibilities of both.

“Today, we are celebrating the approval of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan with a spirit of national pride,” he said in his message on the Constitution Day.

The Constitution of 1973, he said, was the guardian of the fundamental human rights of all people of the country.

“This constitutional document not only elaborates these fundamental human rights in detail but also ensures a legal framework for their provision, the prime minister said.

PM Shehbaz said the Constitution of 1973 was a shining symbol of the federation of Pakistan and national unity, adding that all federating units of the country were fulfilling their constitutional roles effectively for national cohesion and overall economic development and prosperity, and were determined to work for a bright future.

The prime minister said the admirable unity reflected the blessings of Almighty Allah on this God-gifted country.

“We bow our heads in gratitude to Almighty Allah for the honour and dignity bestowed upon Pakistan. Pakistan, holding its head high among the nations of the world, will, God willing, continue its journey of progress and prosperity,” he added.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026

Pakistan

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