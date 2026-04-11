Movie review: The Super Mario Galaxy



The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is running in the theatres and is an excellent opportunity to spend whatever is left of your eidi, with your friends.

The exciting sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie, brings back beloved characters like Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Bowser for another fun adventure. The 98-minute animated movie expands Nintendo’s colourful universe beyond the familiar Mushroom Kingdom and into outer space. The movie also introduces new characters like Rosalina and Bowser Jr, adding new twists while keeping the classic Mario spirit alive.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, the same duo who were behind the first part, the film brings back familiar voices as well. Chris Pratt voices Mario, Charlie Day voices Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy voices Princess Peach and Jack Black returns as the powerful and funny Bowser. Brie Larsonis is the voice of Princess Rosalina, the elder sister of Peach, while Bowser Junior is voiced by Benny Safdie.

The story begins with the mysterious disappearance of the cosmic princess Rosalina. This idea is inspired by the popular Super Mario Galaxy series. As Mario and his friends set out to find her, they travel through colourful planets and imaginative worlds filled with surprises. The movie is full of bright animation, exciting chases, and funny moments. There are lots of silly jokes, physical comedy and playful scenes. The story is simple and easy to follow, which makes it perfect for kids while still being fun for older fans too.

The interesting addition of Star Fox brings a fun surprise for long-time Nintendo fans. It even reminds some viewers of the famous Star Wars trilogy. In those movies, heroes like Luke Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Han Solo work together to rescue Princess Leia from Darth Vader.

The movie also shares warm messages about friendship and caring for others. The characters show how helping friends, staying brave and working together can solve big problems. The film feels both fun and heart-warming. Now playing in cinemas, it has become a popular family outing, with kids happily bringing their parents along to enjoy the colourful adventure together.

Published in Dawn, Young World, April 11th, 2026