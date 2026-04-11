BISP officer kills woman employee inside Swabi office

SWABI: A Benazir Income Support Programme official allegedly shot dead a woman employee inside the BISP office here on Friday, the police said.

The BISP office is situated on the Swabi-Jehangira Road in the district headquarters, a short distance from the Swabi city police station.

Imran Khan, the husband of the deceased, lodged an FIR at the Swabi city police station, stating that he was told over the phone by a relative that his wife had been shot dead by an officer inside the BISP office.

Mr Khan, who is employed at a bakery in the district headquarters, said that when he reached the BISP office, his wife was lying dead, who was later shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Swabi, by a Rescue 1122 team for autopsy.

Eyewitnesses said that a large number of women had gathered inside the office to pursue their cases and get the cash under the BISP programme; however, the shooting incident caused panic and fear on the office premises, and all the women started running away.

They said that during the commotion, the accused managed to escape from the office.

The complainant said that the working relationship between his wife and her officer, identified as Shakir Khan, had been strained for the last several days.

The deceased was identified as Mehvish Imran, hailing from the Maneri village.

Meanwhile, Mustafa, 27, who belonged to Ismaila village of Razaar tehsil, ended his life by shooting himself dead. The police said that the shot left him critically injured, and he was taken to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, where the doctors pronounced him dead.

Also on the day, a 26-year-old youth, identified as Salman Khan, was killed over an old enmity in Karnal Sher Kallay Mal Lara on Friday.

The Kalu Khan police said an FIR of the incident had not yet been registered, and that they had collected evidence from the crime scene.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026