Former PPP National Assembly candidate, one other convicted of murder

TOBA TEK SINGH: Khanewal Additional District and Sessions Judge Muzammal Sipra handed down the death sentence to one Faazal Lodhi and life imprisonment to PPP NA-145 candidate Rana Abdul Rehman for the murder of Khanewal MC official Zafar Iqbal Gujjar.

The victim was shot dead when he was on his way to his office from the Hakeemabad locality on June 8, 2024. After the court announced the verdict, the Khanewal City police arrested convict Rana Abdul Rehman from the courtroom as he was on bail, while Faazal was brought to the court from jail.

Meanwhile, Faisalabad Additional District and Sessions Judge Rao Mubashir Hassan handed down life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs200,000 to two murder case accused. Prosecution said convict Jawad Yaqub and Allah Ditta had poisoned to death one Rana Sanaullah in Thikriwala Chak 68 JB in 2025 over an old enmity.

MURDER: A youth turned out to be the killer of his teenage wife, who had claimed that his rivals had shot her dead.

Police said accused Rehman Ali (25) of Gulshan Colony area was married to deceased Tania Bibi (17) just two weeks ago. On Saturday night, he informed the Gojra City police that he along with his wife was on his way on the Painsara Road when two unidentified men opened fire on them over an exchange of harsh words.

He had claimed that the attackers shot his wife in the head and fired another bullet on his leg. As a result, he had claimed that his wife died instantly, while he was shifted to the Gojra THQ Hospital.

During interrogation, police found that he was changing his statements over which investigation officer apprised the accused that during geo-fencing examining, no one was found present at the place at the time of attack. Over this, the police claimed that he confessed that the couple had developed differences a few days after their marriage.

Police claimed that he planned the murder and after shooting her dead, he shot himself to portray her murder as an attack by unidentified persons. The accused was placed under arrest in the hospital.

Meanwhile, two brothers allegedly murdered their younger brother over a monetary dispute in Khan Model Colony locality of Faisalabad on Sunday.

The Faisalabad Saddar police recovered the body of the deceased identified as Abdul Rehman (18) behind the government girls school of the locality. During the initial investigation, the police took his two elder brothers Umar and Farhan into custody.

Police claimed that they confessed that after an altercation, they tortured and killed the deceased. Police claimed that they dumped his body outside the locality.

BEAUTIFICATION: Under the beautification programme of Faisalabad, a 1.8-kilometer-long green belt is being renovated on the Susan Road.

Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar visited the Susan Road green belt and reviewed the ongoing work by the Parks and Horticulture Agency (PHA). He stressed the need to expedite the horticulture work and said that residents along with the business community should be assigned the responsibility of maintaining the green belt.

He said that the PHA was being supported by the Municipal Corporation along with providing resources.

He said that along with equipping the parks across the city with facilities, there was also a strong focus on the restoration of green belts. He said the initiative would provide citizens with a clean and green environment.

ACCIDENT: A rickshaw driver died and a passenger was injured when a speeding van collided with the three-wheeler near Chak 276 JB on the Faisalabad- Jhang Road near Nawan Lahore on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Fazal Muhammad and the injured as Waqar Saeed, who was admitted to the Nawan Lahore RHC. Meanwhile, a young man identified as Muhammad Khizer of Rajana died after his car rear ended a trailer on the motorway M-4 5km away from the Toba Interchange early on Sunday morning. The car’s driver Kashif Mahmood received minor injuries.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2026