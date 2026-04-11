PTI AJK begins ticket process for polls, sets April 25 deadline

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) chapter of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Friday initiated the process of awarding party tickets for the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections, fixing April 25 as the last date for submission of applications.

The 10-member Parliamentary Board, headed by the party’s regional president and former AJK prime minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi, set the application fee at Rs75,000 and announced that it would start receiving applications from aspiring candidates with immediate effect.

The board, which was constituted by PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Wednesday, paid tribute to the central leadership for constituting an empowered parliamentary forum in line with Imran Khan’s vision of “decisions about Kashmir to be made in Kashmir,” and pledged to ensure merit, transparency and loyalty in the distribution of tickets.

Speaking at the meeting and later talking to Dawn, Mr Niazi said every worker would have an equal right to apply without discrimination.

“Our loyal and ideological workers, who stood by the party in testing circumstances, will be given top priority. Merit, commitment, transparency and loyalty will remain the guiding principles in the allocation of party tickets,” he said, adding that maximum opportunities would be provided to young leadership.

He said applications would be scrutinised through a structured process, with candidates to be interviewed at district and divisional levels before final recommendations were sent to the central leadership. Formal approval of candidates would be obtained from Imran Khan.

Urging party workers to maintain unity, Mr Niazi said the ticket distribution process would be completed within the stipulated timeframe with honesty, transparency and thorough scrutiny so that the party could emerge as a strong and organised force in the decisive elections ahead.

Reiterating the party’s broader stance, he said PTI believed in the democratic process and would participate in the elections under all circumstances, expressing confidence that it would secure success through public support.

He urged the Election Commission and other relevant institutions to discharge their responsibilities impartially, warning that any lack of transparency could undermine public trust.

“The people of Azad Kashmir are politically conscious and will not succumb to any pressure or conspiracy. They will use their vote to elect genuine representatives,” he said.

Mr Niazi said all necessary documents for the party’s registration had already been submitted to the Election Commission and stressed the need for early completion of the process.

“PTI is a major public force representing the aspirations of the people of Azad Kashmir, and we will enter the electoral arena with full public strength, relying on the narrative of our incarcerated founder and the unwavering support of our grassroots workers,” he said.

He warned that any attempt to keep PTI out of the electoral process would not be accepted.

“If any covert or overt move is made to deny PTI its legitimate right to contest, it will render the entire electoral exercise a mere farce. Such a step will not only be a fruitless wrongdoing but will also have serious implications for the region’s sensitive environment,” he said, adding that the party could also contest elections in the name of its founder, as it had done in Pakistan.

Describing the Chief Election Commissioner, retired Justice Mustafa Mughal, as a dignified jurist, he expressed hope that decisions regarding PTI would be made in accordance with the Constitution and law.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026