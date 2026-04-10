US to request Iran to free detained Americans: report

The Washington Post reports that the United States will request that Iran free detained American nationals during the upcoming negotiations.

“Those familiar with the administration’s plans disclosed the impending request, which has not been previously reported, on the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive diplomacy,” The Post adds.

Kieran Ramsey of Global Reach, a nonprofit focused on securing the release of American hostages and wrongful detainees, has told the outlet that Iran’s release of US citizens would be a “simple and no-loss way to have an off-ramp from the current hostilities”.

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