E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Lahore-bound Shalimar Express derails near Sheikhupura; rail traffic suspended

Khalid Hasnain Published
Shalimar express derailed near Sheikhupura on Friday, Apr 10. —Photo provided by author
Shalimar express derailed near Sheikhupura on Friday, Apr 10. —Photo provided by author
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LAHORE: The Lahore-bound Shalimar Express derailed near Sheikhupura on Friday, leaving rail traffic on the Faisalabad–Lahore section suspended.

According to official sources, one of the passenger coaches of the train derailed while it was heading towards Lahore. No injuries or casualties were reported.

Rail traffic on the route has been suspended.

“The relief train dispatched from Lahore is currently at the site working to put the derailed coach back on track, enabling the train to proceed to Lahore,” said a railways official while talking to Dawn.

Shalimar express derailed near Sheikhupura on Friday, Apr 10. —Photo provided by author
Shalimar express derailed near Sheikhupura on Friday, Apr 10. —Photo provided by author

On Wednesday, the same train, Shalimar Express, derailed near Shahdadpur railway station.

Railway officials said that coaches numbered 4, 5, 6 and 7 went off the track when the train was being diverted to a loop line due to a faulty Awami Express on the main track at the station.

They added that the Shalimar Express was moving at a very slow speed while entering the loop line, which helped prevent a major accident and saved passengers from injury.

Last month, 26 passengers were injured when seven coaches of a train derailed near Adam Wahan Railway Station in Punjab’s Lodhran district.

The incident came around 10 days after the Lahore-bound Shalimar Express collided with a goods train at Lakha Road Railway Station in Sindh’s Naushahro Feroze district, resulting in the death of one person and leaving a dozen wounded.

The number of derailments and accidents has been rising rapidly in recent months due to various issues, including defective coaches and wagons, as well as ageing track sections across Pakistan Railways’ network.

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Pakistan

Khalid Hasnain is a Lahore-based reporter for Dawn. His reporting focuses on Pakistan Railways, Lahore’s civic affairs, and the energy and power sector. He can be found on X at @KhalidHasnain10

Khalid Hasnain

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Hyder
Apr 10, 2026 01:16pm
A train derails almost every week. There is some major repair and maintenance problem which is not being addressed. Instead of going for ML-1 Line or other similar airy-fairy projects for show casing development, please look at the condition of the present railway infrastructure and repair it on a war footing. Probably let NLC do this repair and maintenance so that instead of using the road network they can use the railway system for transporting goods.
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