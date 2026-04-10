PM dispatches experts’ team to Khairpur to prevent mpox outbreak

SUKKUR: On the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a high-level team of medical experts from Islamabad, Karachi and Hyderabad visited the Gambat Institute of Medical Science (GIMS) hospital to help curb mpox cases in Khairpur.

The visit aimed at reviewing timely measures and prevent the potential spread of pox cases among children in Khairpur district and the surrounding areas.

A spokesperson for the Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) stated that a high-level delegation — including experts from the National Institute of Health (NIH), Dow Medical University, and the World Health Organisation (WHO)— conducted a comprehensive inspection of the facility. The team, supported by the Sindh Healthcare Commission and IPC master trainers, evaluated the insulin ward, pediatric emergency department and other key units.

During the visit, the delegation held an important meeting with GIMS Director Dr Rahim Bux Bhatti regarding the recent cases of pox cases.

The participants included Dr Azizullah Khan and Professor Dr Saeed Khan from Karachi, Dr Wajid Hussain from the National Institute of Child Healthcare, Dr Musab Umair and Dr Muhammad Mudassir from NIH Islamabad, officials from the Sindh Healthcare Commission, Khairpur DHO Dr Barkat Ali Kanhar, Healthcare Commission Khairpur Director Dr Zubair, EPI Divisional Director Dr Zameer Ahmed Phul, and Dr Jameel Ahmed from the WHO, among others.

Dr Bhatti stated that healthcare workers and management from both public and private centers would be trained on the IPC protocols under the supervision of the experts at the hospital.

The participants agreed on increasing the number of incubators, disinfecting existing equipment, procuring more personal protective equipment (PPE), implementing disease-specific screenings in separate OPDs, and placing dermatology patients in the dedicated isolation wards to halt viral transmission.

Decisions were also made regarding the improvement of isolation wards, ensuring quality care, providing safety kits and implementing proper hospital waste management.

The experts advised that initial testing for measles and chickenpox be conducted in local laboratories, with specific samples sent to private labs in Karachi for confirmation.

Furthermore, a comprehensive public awareness campaign will be launched via banners, pamphlets and social media.

The delegation lauded Dr Bhatti and the GIMS administration for their timely actions modelled after the Covid-19 response and praised the efficiency of the Rapid Response Team.

GIMS Paediatrics Department Head Dr Bakhtiar Bhanbhro, Dr Rafiq Mangi, Dr Ashraf Ali Lakho, and others were also present.

Separately, the district administration and commissioner Sukkur have officially confirmed that eight children have died during the current outbreak of mpox and measles.

According to Khairpur citizens, the district health department had initially hidden the mpox and measles outbreak, and the administration only became active when news of the children’s deaths went viral on social media and the prime minister took notice, leading to the current high-level intervention.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026