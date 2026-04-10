E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Emperor penguins listed as ‘endangered’

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EMPEROR penguins and a chick at Halley Research Station on Antarctica.—AFP
EMPEROR penguins and a chick at Halley Research Station on Antarctica.—AFP

PARIS: The emperor penguin has been declared an endangered species as climate change pushes the icon of Antarctica a step closer to extinction, the global authority on threatened wildlife announced on Thursday.

Its change of status from “near threatened” to “endangered”, made by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), underscores the existential threat for ice-dependent species as global warming profoundly reshapes the frozen continent.

Emperor penguins rely on stable sea ice — essentially platforms of frozen ocean water — to live, hunt and breed. Their numbers have plummeted as warming driven by greenhouse gas emissions has caused sea ice to break up earlier in the year.

The IUCN — a global network of scientists, governments and conservation groups — said changes in sea ice were expected to halve the emperor penguin population by the 2080s.

They “concluded that human-induced climate change poses the most significant threat to emperor penguins”, Philip Trathan, part of the IUCN expert group who worked on the Red List assessment, said in a statement.

The Red List of Threatened Species is maintained by the IUCN and is the global reference on the extinction status of plants, animals and fungi. There are six classifications from “least concern” to “extinct”.

Emperor penguins now rank two steps below “extinction in the wild” — a species surviving in captivity only, and not in nature. The Antarctic fur seal — once hunted to near extinction for their pelts — was also moved to “endangered”, their numbers having dropped more than 50 percent since 1999.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026

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