E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Plea for woman’s recovery disposed of

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday disposed of a habeas corpus petition seeking recovery of a woman, who holds permanent residency of Italy, and her two minor children.

Earlier, police produced the woman and the children before the court.

The woman, Ammara Noor, told the court that she wanted to go with her husband, Waqas Noor, the petitioner.

Advocate Rafiq Jathol, the counsel for the petitioner, stated that Ammara, the wife of his client, had left the house and also took the children with her. During the previous hearing, Ammara’s parents appeared before the court and stated that they had no contact with their daughter.

However, they said their daughter along with her children was in Islamabad to visit the Italian embassy, apparently to process her travel to Italy.

In light of the woman’s statement, Justice Muhammad Jawad Zafar disposed of the petition.

Waqas had filed the petition seeking recovery of his wife and two minor children from the alleged custody of his in-laws.

The judge had directed the Cantt SP produce of the petitioner`s wife and children, otherwise, the Punjab inspector general of police (IGP) might be summoned.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026

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