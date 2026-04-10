Bajaur students block road over shifting of exam centre

BAJAUR : The students of two private schools staged separate protest demonstrations against education department for abruptly shifting their examination centre to a far-off school and an examiner for his alleged rude behaviour with them.

The students of Alfalah Public School and Wisdom Public School in Sadiqabad town of Khar tehsil held the demonstration on Thursday morning after learning that centre for their ongoing matric examination at Government High School Tang Khata was shifted to another school in a far-off area.

They blocked Khar-Nawagai Road in Sadiqabad Bazaar to vehicular traffic. They said that they had been taking the exam at Tang Khata school for the last one week when their papers started after Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Chakdara in consultation with local officials of education department set up the centre there.

The protesting students alleged that some officials of education department suddenly changed their examination centre from Tang Khata school owing to their alleged differences with the management of school.

They demanded of authorities concerned to take strict actions against the officials, who made the decision. They dispersed peacefully when local elders and police officials assured them to bring the issue into the notice of authorities concerned and have it addressed instantly.

Similarly, the students of Government High School Kootki Charmang demonstrated against a staff member at the examination centre for allegedly mistreating some students.

They blocked Tangi-Charmang Road and alleged that an examiner was behaving rudely with them. They ended the demonstration after officials of local police station assured them they would no longer face such unwanted behaviour from the examiner.

SHOPS: Authorities on Wednesday demolished several shops that were allegedly built on state property in Lowi Sam Bazaar.

According to a statement, the administration had asked the owners to voluntarily raze their shops, but they did not oblige, prompting officials to take the action in a bid to reclaim the state property.

The relevant shopkeepers criticised the administration for demolishing their shops. They claimed that they were owners of the land and it did not belong to the state.

They alleged that officials did not inform them before demolishing their shops.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026