E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Dozens of states condemn attacks on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

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Dozens of states have issued a joint statement at the United Nations condemning “unacceptable aggressive behaviour” toward UN peacekeepers in Lebanon and calling for increased protection after the deaths there of three Indonesian soldiers, Reuters reports.

The 63 countries and the European Union have also expressed “deep concern over the humanitarian situation in Lebanon, especially the significant civilian casualties, the extensive destruction of civilian infrastructure and the mass displacement of more than one million people”.

The statement has been read by Indonesia’s UN ambassador, Umar Hadi, accompanied by dozens of envoys from countries that endorsed it. It notes that attacks on peacekeepers could constitute war crimes under international law, and those responsible must be held accountable.

While reaffirming their full support for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil), the countries have urged the UN and the Security Council “to strengthen the protection of UN peacekeepers in an increasingly dangerous environment”.

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