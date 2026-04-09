Netanyahu’s corruption trial to resume on Sunday

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s long-running corruption trial will resume on Sunday, Al Jazeera reports quoting the court, hours after Israel lifted a state of emergency imposed over its war with Iran.

“With the lifting of the state of emergency and the return of the judicial system to work, hearings will resume as usual,” a statement from the Israeli court says, adding that they will take place between Sundays and Wednesdays.

Netanyahu, the first sitting Israeli prime minister to be charged with a crime, denies charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust brought in 2019 after years of investigation.

His trial, which began in 2020 and could lead to jail terms, has been repeatedly delayed with no end date in sight.