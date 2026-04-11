The weekly weird

Vaping squirrels spark concerns

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Wildlife experts are warning about the dangers of discarded vaping devices after a grey squirrel was spotted nibbling on a vape in a London park. Videos show the squirrel seemingly “vaping”, drawn to the fruity-flavoured liquid inside.

Craig Shuttleworth, a red squirrel expert at Bangor University, said nicotine and other components of vapes are toxic to animals and not part of their natural diet. Microplastics from chewed devices are also a risk.

The RSPCA urges the public to dispose of litter safely and recycle when possible to prevent harm to wildlife.

Cheetozard Cheeto sets world record at auction

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A Flamin’ Hot Cheeto shaped like Charizard, dubbed “Cheetozard”, sold for $87,840 at a Goldin Auctions sale in March 2025, setting a Guinness World Records title for the highest price paid for a video game-inspired corn snack.

The three-inch Cheeto is displayed on a custom card and encased in a transparent box. Originally bought on eBay for $350 by collector Paul Bartlett, the item went viral in 2024 for its unique crossover between Pokémon and Cheetos fandoms.

A five-year-old is the youngest race car driver

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Shao Ziyan from China earned his professional racing licence at just five years old, making him the youngest certified “race car” driver in the world.

Introduced to racing simulators at age one, he began driving karts before turning three and competed in professional rally events by four, winning the Hope Star Award at the 2023 China Rally Sprint Championship.

Shao trains on modified race cars and advanced simulators, with his father acting as co-pilot and mentor. He only drives at race venues, adhering to road safety laws.

Studio unveils AI actors

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Shanghai-based Youhug Media has unveiled two AI actors, Qin Lingyue and Lin Xiyan, for its upcoming short drama series The Qinling Bronze Occult Chronicles. These digital stars have their own social media accounts, interact with fans and are designed to perform roles traditionally filled by human actors.

Industry professionals are outraged, with many warning that AI performers could threaten jobs for extras, crew members and other supporting staff.

Some also pointed out that the AI actors bear striking resemblances to real Chinese stars, raising questions about likeness rights and originality.

Some producers, however, see AI actors as a cost-saving tool for minor roles, insisting that skilled human performers and creative teams remain essential.

Similar debates have occurred internationally, including over AI-powered Western actors like Tilly Norwood.

Published in Dawn, Young World, April 11th, 2026