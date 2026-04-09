Constructions banned in Shangla areas prone to landslides

SHANGLA: The district administration on Wednesday banned constructions in the landslide-prone areas to ensure public safety and avert disasters.

Official sources said the administration took notice of ongoing construction activities in highly sensitive zones of the district that were prone to landslides, as these posed a threat to people.

Deputy commissioner Mohammad Abdullah Shah enforced Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, banning construction in vulnerable areas, including Alpuri College Road, which has been identified as particularly at risk.

The order will remain enforced for 30 days.

The authorities, however, said the ban may be extended depending on the risk assessment.

Officials said the decision was taken to protect residents, urging them to comply with the directives.

They warned that legal action would be taken against violators in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, several shopkeepers were arrested in Bisham for violating the smart lockdown policy by not closing their shops after 8pm.

The assistant commissioner raided shops in Bisham Bazaar in a bid to enforce the lockdown policy. The shopkeepers were warned against defying the policy.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026