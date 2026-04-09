E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Constructions banned in Shangla areas prone to landslides

Our Correspondent Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

SHANGLA: The district administration on Wednesday banned constructions in the landslide-prone areas to ensure public safety and avert disasters.

Official sources said the administration took notice of ongoing construction activities in highly sensitive zones of the district that were prone to landslides, as these posed a threat to people.

Deputy commissioner Mohammad Abdullah Shah enforced Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, banning construction in vulnerable areas, including Alpuri College Road, which has been identified as particularly at risk.

The order will remain enforced for 30 days.

The authorities, however, said the ban may be extended depending on the risk assessment.

Officials said the decision was taken to protect residents, urging them to comply with the directives.

They warned that legal action would be taken against violators in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, several shopkeepers were arrested in Bisham for violating the smart lockdown policy by not closing their shops after 8pm.

The assistant commissioner raided shops in Bisham Bazaar in a bid to enforce the lockdown policy. The shopkeepers were warned against defying the policy.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Beyond declarations
Updated 15 Jul, 2026

Beyond declarations

States that fail to harness the talents of half their population limit their own growth and resilience.
A timely authority
15 Jul, 2026

A timely authority

EVERY summer now seems to bring fresh warnings from Pakistan’s northern mountains. This week was no different, ...
India voter purge
15 Jul, 2026

India voter purge

AFTER over 12 years of BJP rule, minorities in India — particularly its Muslims — face fascist thuggery at the...
Dire straits
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Dire straits

FOR some time, the escalating confrontation between the US and Iran has been playing out round the strategically...
Ethnic targets
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Ethnic targets

THE murder of five workers from Punjab in Mashkel is another grim reminder that ethnic violence remains a persistent...
Poverty punished
14 Jul, 2026

Poverty punished

THE challenge of illegal migrations should be viewed through a humanitarian lens. Harsh punishments for the poor...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe