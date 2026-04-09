Healthcare commission seals many ‘illegal’ labs in Khairpur

SUKKUR: Several unregistered laboratories were sealed in district Khairpur by the Sindh Health Care Commission (SHCC).

The commission launched a drive against illegal laboratories and clinics in Khairpur against the backdrop of mpox cases reported in two hospitals in the district.

A team, led by Director Zubair Ahmed Soomro and Assistant Director Kashif Ahmed Soomro, along with Assistant Commissioner (AC) Khairpur Umama Solangi, visited different medical centres, inspected the facilities, equipment and treatment methods and issued notices to hospitals for further improvement.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Soomro said that no one will be allowed to play with human lives.

He added that the action would continue to ensure the provision of safe medical facilities.

Commissioner visits Gambat

Sukkur Commissioner Abid Saleem Qureshi visited Gambat in view of mpox cases, where he presided over an important meeting at the office of the assistant commissioner.

He was given a detailed briefing regarding the formation, training and performance of Rapid Response Teams (RRTs).

He was informed that three RRTs had been established in every tehsil under the supervision of the respective ACs.

The briefing highlighted that these teams consist of taluka health officers, veterinary doctors and representatives from the local government and education departments, all working jointly to prevent and control potential disease outbreaks.

Meanwhile, the commissioner directed that the public awareness campaign against skin diseases be made more effective.

He further directed that contact numbers for the emergency control room be widely advertised for public convenience to ensure immediate contact in any emergency situation.

The commissioner instructed the RRTs to ensure strict implementation of the infection prevention and control (IPC) protocols in all government and private health centres and to submit review reports based on their daily activities to the deputy commissioner Khairpur.

He stressed the need for adopting an effective referral mechanism and ensuring its full implementation for the further diagnosis of positive measles cases.

The commissioner directed that, in view of climate change, a timely vaccination campaign should be ensured to prevent diseases in livestock.

During the meeting, a commitment was expressed that the district administration and relevant institutions would utilize all possible measures through mutual cooperation to protect public health.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026