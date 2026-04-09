EOBI staffer caught for accepting bribe

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested an EOBI employee red-handed while taking bribe.

According to the FIA, the arrested suspect has been identified as Sher Ahmed Khan, serving as an executive officer in the EOBI department, Garden Town.

It said the suspect received a bribe from a citizen for performing a legitimate official task.

The suspect was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs100,000 from the complainant.

A case has been registered against the suspect.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026