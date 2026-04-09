12 shops sealed, fined over 8pm closure breach

SARGODHA: As many as 12 shops in major commercial markets were sealed and fines totaling Rs40,000 were imposed for violations of the Punjab government’s new energy conservation policy, which provides for the closure of markets and bazaars by 8pm.

Sargodha Deputy Commissioner Hussain Ahmed Raza Chaudhry said the government’s directives would continue to be enforced strictly, with zero tolerance for violations. He added that the policy aims to conserve national resources and reduce electricity consumption.

He urged the business community to comply with the orders and ensure that all commercial activities conclude by 8pm.

ACE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment has arrested a Patwari of Revenue Circle Muzaffarpur North red-handed while taking bribe from a landowner, recovered Rs40,000 from his possession and registered a case against the suspect.

Reports said an ACE circle team conducted a raid in the Wan Bhachran area of Sargodha region under the supervision of a magistrate and arrested Patwari Amirullah red-handed while receiving bribe from landowner Muhammad Saeed for approval of gift mutation in his favour.

FIRE: A fire broke out in a plastics warehouse in the city due to an electrical short circuit, which was brought under control by the rescue team after conducting a timely operation.

Reports said the fire broke out in peeling sheets due to an electrical short circuit in Shahzeb’s plastics warehouse in the University Road Moradabad Colony area of Sargodha city. On receipt of information, the rescue team conducted a timely operation and saved the adjoining area from damage; however, the warehouse owner suffered loss worth over Rs1 million.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026