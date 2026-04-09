E-Paper | July 15, 2026

12 shops sealed, fined over 8pm closure breach

Our Correspondent Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

SARGODHA: As many as 12 shops in major commercial markets were sealed and fines totaling Rs40,000 were imposed for violations of the Punjab government’s new energy conservation policy, which provides for the closure of markets and bazaars by 8pm.

Sargodha Deputy Commissioner Hussain Ahmed Raza Chaudhry said the government’s directives would continue to be enforced strictly, with zero tolerance for violations. He added that the policy aims to conserve national resources and reduce electricity consumption.

He urged the business community to comply with the orders and ensure that all commercial activities conclude by 8pm.

ACE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment has arrested a Patwari of Revenue Circle Muzaffarpur North red-handed while taking bribe from a landowner, recovered Rs40,000 from his possession and registered a case against the suspect.

Reports said an ACE circle team conducted a raid in the Wan Bhachran area of Sargodha region under the supervision of a magistrate and arrested Patwari Amirullah red-handed while receiving bribe from landowner Muhammad Saeed for approval of gift mutation in his favour.

FIRE: A fire broke out in a plastics warehouse in the city due to an electrical short circuit, which was brought under control by the rescue team after conducting a timely operation.

Reports said the fire broke out in peeling sheets due to an electrical short circuit in Shahzeb’s plastics warehouse in the University Road Moradabad Colony area of Sargodha city. On receipt of information, the rescue team conducted a timely operation and saved the adjoining area from damage; however, the warehouse owner suffered loss worth over Rs1 million.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Beyond declarations
Updated 15 Jul, 2026

Beyond declarations

States that fail to harness the talents of half their population limit their own growth and resilience.
A timely authority
15 Jul, 2026

A timely authority

EVERY summer now seems to bring fresh warnings from Pakistan’s northern mountains. This week was no different, ...
India voter purge
15 Jul, 2026

India voter purge

AFTER over 12 years of BJP rule, minorities in India — particularly its Muslims — face fascist thuggery at the...
Dire straits
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Dire straits

FOR some time, the escalating confrontation between the US and Iran has been playing out round the strategically...
Ethnic targets
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Ethnic targets

THE murder of five workers from Punjab in Mashkel is another grim reminder that ethnic violence remains a persistent...
Poverty punished
14 Jul, 2026

Poverty punished

THE challenge of illegal migrations should be viewed through a humanitarian lens. Harsh punishments for the poor...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe