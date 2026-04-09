PR police IG finds training school in poor condition

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways Police Inspector General Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan has expressed displeasure over the prevailing conditions at the Police Training School, Walton.

Mr Sultan who visited the training center on Wednesday, issued multiple directives.

He noted that trainees had extremely poor facilities, and due to the absence of a proper mess, food was distributed in an inappropriate manner in buckets, which is unacceptable under any circumstances.

The IG ordered immediate establishment of a standard mess hall.

He further directed that professional guest speakers be invited to deliver lectures aligned with modern requirements, enabling trainees to stay updated with contemporary policing challenges.

The IG regretted that the training manual had not been updated since 2004. He questioned how, in the modern era, training could still be conducted based on an outdated manual.

He ordered its immediate upgrade in accordance with current needs and emerging challenges.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026