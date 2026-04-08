Italy summons Israeli ambassador after shots fired at UN in Lebanon

Italy has summoned the Israeli ambassador to demand an explanation over shots fired at an Italian convoy in a UN mission in Lebanon, warning Israeli forces had “no authority to touch” Rome’s troops, AFP reports quoting Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

The UN peacekeeping force, known as Unifil, is stationed in southern Lebanon to monitor hostilities along a demarcation line with Israel — an area that has seen major clashes between Israeli troops and Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters.

“Israeli warning shots have damaged one of our vehicles; fortunately, no one was injured,” Tajani has told a question session in the lower house of parliament.

He has also said on X that he had summoned the Israeli ambassador.