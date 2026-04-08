E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Another minor girl assaulted in Lakki, suspect arrested

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LAKKI MARWAT: Another minor girl was sexually assaulted in the Wanda Mirwali Surband area here on Monday.

Police said the nine-year-old girl was assaulted inside the boundary wall around a drinking water tube-well.

Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested the suspect involved in the crime, adding that the girl had gone to the water tank located beside the tube-well to fetch water for drinking purposes.

She said a suspect, Tanveer, came out of his house, approached her and forcibly took her inside the boundary wall where he sexually assaulted the girl.

The girl told police that she yelled for help but to no avail. She said when she broke free, she reached home and narrated the ordeal to her mother, who immediately informed her father on phone.

Police said that RPO Bannu Sajjad Khan and DPO Nazir Khan took notice of the incident and directed the area police to arrest the assaulter.

They said that after registering a case under Section 376 (Punishment for Rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 53 (Sexual abuse against Children) of the Child Protection and Welfare Act in Lakki city police station, they arrested the 14-year-old suspect in a raid.

“The arrested alleged assaulter has been shifted to the police station for interrogation,” they added.

It merits a mention here that a three-year-old girl was raped and then killed by unknown suspect(s) in Langerkhel Hathi Khan area of Lakki Marwat district.

The incident sparked widespread condemnations in the city.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026

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