E-Paper | July 14, 2026

KP moves towards cashless economy

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A file photo of a hand holding a mobile phone. — AFP/File
A file photo of a hand holding a mobile phone. — AFP/File
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PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has prepared a legislation to transform the province into a cashless economy by introducing the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Digital Payment Bill 2026.

Under the proposed law, all businesses across the province will be required to adopt digital payment systems, with mandatory display of QR codes at shops and commercial centres to facilitate transactions.

According to the draft bill, educational institutions, clinics, and hospitals will also be bound to accept digital payments, while customers will not be charged any additional fee for using such services.

The legislation further states that businesses refusing to accept digital payments will face penalties, adding that the use of QR codes will help promote transparency and strengthen the economy.

Monitoring officers will be authorised to inspect business premises at any time to ensure compliance with the law. Additionally, newly registered businesses will be granted tax exemptions for two years.

Banks and service providers will be required to offer technical support, while the provincial government will take steps to encourage citizens to shift towards a cashless economy.

The bill was presented in the provincial assembly by Law Minister Aftab Alam during its previous session and awaits the approval.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026

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Dr M Hassan
Apr 08, 2026 09:48pm
If the cash is elemeniated or its circulation reduced to a maximum then there would be no need of such legislations.
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