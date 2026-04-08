E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Six terrorists killed in Mastung operation

Saleem Shahid Published
Pakistani soldiers cordon off a street leading to Christian colony following an attack by suicide bombers on the outskirts of Peshawar on September 2, 2016. — AFP/File
Pakistani soldiers cordon off a street leading to Christian colony following an attack by suicide bombers on the outskirts of Peshawar on September 2, 2016. — AFP/File
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QUETTA: Security forces killed six suspected terrorists during a targeted operation in the Kirdgab area of Mastung district on Tuesday, security officials said.

They said that security forces conducted the operation on the basis of intelligence regarding the presence of Fitna al Hindustan militants, who were attempting to block a highway.

Fitna al Hindustan is a term designated by the state for terrorist organisations in Balochistan.

The security forces cordoned off the area and launched the operation, during which armed men opened fire on the troops. A heavy exchange of fire took place and continued for several hours, resulting in the killing of six suspected terrorists.

“Six terrorists of Fitna al Hindustan have been killed in the exchange of fire during the operation,” security officials said, adding that a large quantity of arms and ammunition was also seized.

Officials added that some militants managed to escape into nearby mountains.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026

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