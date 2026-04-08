Businessman kidnapped in Lahore during robbery still missing after a week

LAHORE: A businessman, allegedly kidnapped during a house robbery by the suspects wearing ‘Elite Force uniform’ a week back, is still missing under mysterious circumstances while no one from the law-enforcement agencies claimed responsibility for keeping him in custody in any registered case so far.

A resident of Valencia Town, Lahore, Syed Masood Hassan Rizvi was allegedly “kidnapped” for the second time in the provincial capital, with each abduction lasting about a week.Earlier, Rizvi had ‘gone missing’ for a week in October 2025 and then suddenly appeared.

The family was told at that time that he was ‘ in the custody’ of the Factory Area police in a monetary dispute case lodged against him. He was later released after the high court confirmed his bail in the case.

Dawn spoke to the officers of the Federal Investigation Agency, police and the Crime Control Department (CCD) Punjab but they all denied ‘custody’ of the businessman in any [registered] case.

Second disappearance in six months; trader bundled into vehicle by suspects wearing ‘Elite Force uniform’; family worried as law enforcers deny custody

Elite Force Punjab DIG Mehboob Aslam Lila refused to comment on the matter when this reporter contacted him to seek his version as his ‘personnel’ were nominated in the FIR registered with Kahna police in the fresh incident.

Lahore Operations DIG Faisal Kamran said police had done their job, visited the crime scene, investigated and then registered a case against the unknown armed men based upon the complaint filed by the wife of the businessman.

He said the FIR was lodged under Section 365 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) that penalises kidnapping or abducting any person with the intent to secretly and wrongfully confine them.

It is a serious, non-bailable offence punishable by up to seven years in prison, along with a fine.

The missing businessman’s wife Sumera Syed told the police and this reporter on Tuesday that she was having dinner at around 11pm on April 1 along with her husband and her physically challenged young son Abbas Hassan Rizvi.

Suddenly, she said, she spotted some 10 armed suspects forcing their entry into her residence by scaling the outer wall.

One of them was in Elite Force uniform, she said, adding that the nine suspects were wearing masks.

In the FIR, Sumera further said seven of the 10 suspects were also ‘wearing uniform’ and carrying AK/47 guns at the time when they barged into the house.

The intruders allegedly made all the three members of the family hostage at gunpoint including her son, who was on a wheelchair.

They turned violent, tortured her and her husband too, she said, adding that the attackers pulled out the gold rings, bangles and a valuable locket set totalling 10 tola she was wearing at that time.

She alleged that the armed suspects searched the house and collected five mobile phones, three Apple laptops and Rs2 million in cash.

The complainant alleged the intruders seized house ownership documents besides CNIC, passport and original file (ownership documents) of a car of her husband.

Meanwhile, she kept on saying that her elder son reached there and he got worried when he spotted a black colour double cabin, a Land Cruiser and a car parked in the street right in front of the house.

As he entered the house, the armed suspects held him too up at gunpoint, she alleged in the FIR.

She said after collecting items, the intruders dragged her husband into the street, bundled him into the van and then drove away.

“We immediately called 15 and a police officer reached the house to investigate the incident”, she said.

The police tried to examine the security cameras installed in her house to trace and identify the suspects but it was shocking for them that the suspects had already taken away the DVR (digital video recorder) to keep the law enforcers in the dark.

The family claimed that the local police cooperated with them and lodged the FIR against the kidnappers. However, it expressed grave concern over whether the missing Masood Hassan Rizvi was hungry, hurt or in danger.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026