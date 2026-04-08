All twin cities’ markets, bazaars following closure time

A view of closed shops in a market in Rawalpindi as Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Chandio seals the F-6 flower market for violating official closure timings in Islamabad on Tuesday. — Photos by Online & Mohammad Asim

RAWALPINDI: On the instructions of the Punjab government, all markets and bazaars implemented closure time of 8pm except medical stores, restaurants and food outlets. Retailers, however, have asked the relevant authorities to allow them to keep their shops open till 10pm.

The capital administration already ordered all shops, markets and shopping malls to close at 8pm on Monday night.

In a meeting, Additional Deputy Commissioner General of Rawalpindi Maleeha Sahar ordered that business hours and other restrictions should be enforced under the recent notification issued by the Punjab government.

Assistant commissioners, officers of the relevant departments and representatives of trade organisations also participated in the meeting.

The meeting emphasised that all shops, markets and shopping malls should close by 8pm and hotels, restaurants and food outlets by 10pm. Similarly, marriage halls and functions should strictly adhere to the stipulated timings.

Representatives of trade organisations expressed full cooperation while assuring implementation of government orders.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Maleeha Sahar directed the assistant commissioners to ensure strict implementation of the orders by remaining present in the field in their respective areas and legal action should be taken in case of violation without discrimination.

In the meeting, relevant officials were directed to make the awareness campaign more effective, maintain constant contact with the business community and take steps keeping in mind public convenience. Moreover, all departments should promote mutual communication and ensure full implementation of the government policy.

It was resolved that the public interest, discipline and balance in economic activities will be maintained by strictly implementing government instructions. However, Rawalpindi Karyana Association Chairman Saleem Pervaiz Butt pointed out that all grocery stores were being opened in the name of medical counters in their outlets.

He said retailers should also be allowed to open shops till 10pm as most people buy daily-use items in the night while coming back to their houses from work. Upon this, the district administration officials assured them that their suggestions would be sent to Lahore for approval. It was, however, made clear that all grocery stores in upscale market would remain closed by 8pm.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026