Preservation of old city areas of Pindi planned

RAWALPINDI: The district administration has started working to devise a plan for the preservation of the old city areas of Rawalpindi.

In the first phase, it will identify areas such as Purana Qila, Jamia Masjid, Sarafa Bazaar and Urdu Bazaar for preservation.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema told Dawn that the initiative was being launched on the direction of the provincial government.

He said old buildings, including mosques, temples and Gurdwaras and old building façades, will be restored while the outlook of bazaars will be improved. He said the archeological department had been asked to make a report within a week so work would be started.

He said there was a plan to underground electricity wires while old bazaars would be turned into their 100-year-old looks with modern facilities. Traders in the areas have been asked to improve the outlook of their shops.

Initiative being launched on direction of Punjab govt, says DC

Meanwhile, a meeting chaired by the DC discussed the restoration, renovation and improvement of urban facilities in the garrison city. Besides others, the meeting was attended by officials from the archaeology department.

The meeting was informed that the restoration and development measures in the old city were being carried out as per the special instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and under the policy of the government. In this regard, along with the preservation of historical heritage, the provision of modern facilities to the citizens was being ensured.

The deputy commissioner directed the concerned departments, especially gas, electricity, telecommunication and other utility institutions, to dismantle overhead poles and installations in a phased manner and move all the systems underground, so that the beauty, safety and historical status of the old areas could be maintained.

He said the renovation of historical buildings and ancient markets should be completed on a priority basis and a coordinated strategy should be adopted in this regard. He said maintaining the original identity of the city and equipping it with modern facilities was the top priority of the district administration.

A district administration team along with officials of the archaeology department also visited Purana Qila, Jamia Masjid Road, Sarafa Bazaar and Urdu Bazaar. They reviewed the current condition of the historical buildings, markets as well as cleanliness, encroachments and utility installations.

The officials concerned were directed to ensure immediate steps for renovation, cleanliness and improvement of basic facilities while maintaining the original historical status of these areas so that a better environment can be provided to the citizens and tourists.

The meeting also reviewed measures related to cleanliness, drainage, traffic management and elimination of encroachments.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026