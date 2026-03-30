Civic development works launched in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: The Punjab Rural Municipal Services Company (PRMSC) has commenced work in two villages, including Goraghpur and Chak Beli Khan, in Rawalpindi District, to provide civic facilities such as water, sewerage services, and street construction.

This was stated by Chief Executive Officer of the Punjab Rural Municipal Services Company, Khurram Parvez, who conducted a detailed visit to the Rawalpindi Division to review ongoing development activities.

The primary objective of the visit was to assess the pace and quality of work and to further enhance the overall performance of ongoing projects.

He said that under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Government of Punjab is undertaking transformative initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life in rural areas.

In collaboration with the World Bank, he said, PRMSC is implementing modern water supply and sanitation projects across 2,000 villages in the province.

Furthermore, he said that under the ‘Misali Gaoun Programme’, more than 450 villages are being equipped with urban-standard basic facilities, significantly uplifting living standards in rural communities.

During the visit, Khurram Parvez conducted a comprehensive review of construction progress, quality standards, functionality of water supply systems, drainage arrangements and tariff recovery mechanisms. He directed the concerned staff to ensure that all works are completed in a timely manner and in strict adherence to prescribed standards to deliver optimal services to the public.

Mr Parvez also engaged with local community members, listened to their concerns, and issued on-the-spot instructions for prompt resolution.

He emphasised that public cooperation is critical for the sustainability of these projects, particularly highlighting the importance of timely payment of user charges to ensure uninterrupted water supply and sanitation services.

Towards the end of the visit, the CEO also visited the proposed villages of Mattan Khurd and Mattan Kalan in Tehsil Kalar Kahar to assess ground conditions, feasibility and planning requirements.

He stressed the need to ensure 100 per cent tariff recovery in future schemes to maintain long-term operational sustainability. The visit proved to be highly productive and result-oriented, providing clear directions for improving service delivery, expanding project coverage, strengthening financial discipline, and enhancing coordination among all stakeholders.

Additionally, on the directions of the CEO, PRMSC observed Earth Hour across all tehsils to promote environmental awareness, energy conservation, and responsible resource utilisation.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026