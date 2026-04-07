Tackling deforestation

IT is an undisputed fact that deforestation has dangerously destabilised our climate. While global forums call for urgent action, Karachi continues to suffer from extreme summer temperatures — a direct conse-quence of rapid, unchecked urbanisation. While environmentalists work tirelessly to educate the public, awareness alone is insufficient. We need a self-sustaining, economical solution: we need the peepal tree.

Some 40 years ago, the majestic peepal (ficus religiosa) was a staple of our land-scape before it was sacrificed to create space for high-rise structures. This was pathetic urban planning. The peepal tree is an ecological powerhouse, uniquely suited for Karachi’s concrete jungle. It is incredibly resilient, thriving in harsh conditions with minimal water. Beyond its heart-shaped beauty, peepal acts as a natural air conditioner, significantly lowering ambient temperatures while providing a vital sanctuary for local birds.

We must make a conscious effort to plant peepal saplings at strategic locations across the city. This could be a low-maintenance, high-impact initiative. By involving schoolchildren in planting the saplings during the monsoon or spring, we can foster a generation of conservationists. It is time our urban planners embraced peepal once again. If we act even now, we can create our own ‘urban Amazon’ and reclaim the cool, green Karachi of the past.

Michael Dezouza

Karachi

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026