Former US lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene slams Trump’s latest Iran threat as ‘evil’

Former US congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who broke from US President Donald Trump after being one of his staunchest defenders in the House of Representatives, has condemned his latest threat to destroy “a whole civilisation” in Iran, Al Jazeera reports.

“Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilisation. This is evil and madness,” Taylor Greene has written on X.

She also appealed for the 25th Amendment of the US Constitution to be invoked to remove Trump from the presidency.