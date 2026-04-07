Traders across Punjab want early closure timings for Cantts, DHA too

LAHORE: Traders across Punjab have appealed to the federal and provincial governments to implement the decision of closing businesses at 8pm across the board without any discrimination, including in the residential and commercial localities falling within limits of cantonments and Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

“We accept the proposal and decision of the federal government to close markets, shopping malls, bazaars etc at 8pm daily except the holidays. But we want this decision to be implemented in true letter and spirit without any discrimination across the province, including Cantts and DHA,” All Pakistan Anjuman-i-Tajiran General Secretary Naeem Mir said while talking to Dawn.

“Currently, I am sitting with businesspersons representing various traders’ unions of Punjab and all unanimously agreed to accept this decision of closing businesses at 8pm, keeping in view the current security situation for which our military or law enforcement agencies are trying hard to maintain law and order and peace,” he explained.

To a question, Mr Mir said the local district administration has not yet conducted any consultation nor even bothered to discuss this issue with the traders.

“No one from the provincial government has consulted with us in this regard so far, as we are taking decisions keeping in view the media reports. It is sad,” he deplored.

On the other hand, the Lahore district admin seems unaware about the development, as its spokesman termed the 10pm closure timing as still intact. “8pm closure timing is not yet decided, as 10pm is still intact. Lahore DC also has the same information,” he said.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026