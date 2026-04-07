E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Naqvi orders swift transformation of Islamabad into ‘Smart City Model’

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi chairs special meeting during his visit to safe city headquarter in Islamabad. —Screengrab via @MOIofficialGoP/X
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi chairs special meeting during his visit to safe city headquarter in Islamabad. —Screengrab via @MOIofficialGoP/X
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ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday ordered swift transformation of the federal capital into ‘Smart City Model’.

This was decided in a special meeting chaired by the interior minister at the Safe City Headquarters.

The meeting reviewed the progress on Phase II of the Islamabad Safe City project and decided that all ongoing work would be completed by May 30.

Mohsin Naqvi directed officials to ensure the project was completed within the stipulated timeline. He also stated that the Central Command and Control System in Islamabad would be upgraded and systems for policing, traffic management and citizen services integrated.

The ‘Capital Smart City’ will also incorporate modern systems for traffic management and crime control.

Mr Naqvi emphasised that all available resources were being utilised to make Islamabad a safe city.

During the meeting, the new design of the Safe City Headquarters was also approved.

Inspector General Islamabad Police Ali Nasir Rizvi briefed the interior minister on the Safe City project, stating that 75 per cent of the work under Phase II had been completed.

The meeting was also attended by Interior Secretary Khurram Agha, DG FIA Dr Usman Anwar, IG Islamabad Police Ali Nasir Rizvi, DG Safe City Haroon Joiya and other senior officials.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026

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