Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi vows no quarter for armed miscreants

ISLAMABAD: In the aftermath of TLP protests, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi pledged strict action on Friday against any group bearing arms against the state, while simultaneously assuring religious leader that the government would not close Islamic seminaries or target innocent people.

The interior minister’s remarks came during a meeting with Jamiat Ule­ma-i-Pakistan Secre­tary General Allama Shah Owais Noorani, in which detailed discussions were held on religious harmony, tolerance, and national unit, according to a press release by the Interior Ministry.

Both leaders agreed that “no action would be taken against any innocent person, and all of the innocent will be released,” the ministry said. They also agreed that no madressah [seminary] will be closed down.

Mr Naqvi reiterated that those bearing arms against the government will face the law.

“Holding arms against the state can never be allowed,” Mr Naqvi was quoted as saying, adding that the leaders also agre­­ed that “the miscreants will be dealt with strictly.”

Mr Naqvi emphasised that no one will be permitted to take the law into their own hands.

“There is no place for miscreants and extremists in the Pakistan of Quaid-i-Azam,” Naqvi said, adding that elements spreading “unrest, chaos, and extremism will be dealt with with an iron hand.”

The minister acknowledged the valuable role religious scholars play in promoting interfaith harmony and patience.

He stressed that the promotion of religious education is a collective responsibility and called on all segments of society to ensure lasting peace, tolerance, and harmony.

Allama Noorani, in turn, assured the government of his party’s “full cooperation” in promoting sustainable peace, tolerance, and brotherhood across the country.

