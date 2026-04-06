E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Iran says situation ‘under control’, damage being assessed after strike at petrochemical facility

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The operator of Iran’s largest petrochemical complex said the situation was “under control” after Israel bombed the facility, with the extent of the damage being assessed, AFP reports.

“A fire has been brought under control. The situation is currently under control, and technical aspects, as well as the extent of the damage, are under investigation,” state news agency IRNA cited the National Petrochemical Company as saying, adding that no injuries had been reported.

Israel claimed responsibility for the strikes on the South Pars petrochemical complex in Asaluyeh, a key site for Iran’s energy sector, both for production of petroleum by-products and for joint work with Qatar on the world’s largest natural gas field.

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