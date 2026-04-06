Nawaz spins Sultans to comfortable victory over Gladiators

LAHORE: Mohammad Nawaz produced a masterful bowling display, claiming three scalps, as Multan Sultans cruised to a six-wicket victory over Quetta Gladiators in the HBL Pakistan Super League here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Nawaz’s sharp variations and ability to extract turn troubled the Quetta batters throughout, breaking key partnerships and restricting momentum at crucial junctures. His spell, which conceded a mere 30 runs in four overs, proved decisive in a contest where Multan’s spinners dominated, helping defend a modest target with plenty to spare.

The Sultans chased the 167-run with six wickets and 15 balls to spare, securing their third win of the season and climbing to the top of the PSL standings.

The Gladiators, after being asked to bat first, made a promising start but soon found themselves in trouble against Multan’s spin-heavy opening attack. Ashton Turner and Nawaz shared the new ball, a move that paid immediate dividends.

Khawaja Nafay, who struck an early six, fell lbw to Nawaz in the second over for 12 off seven balls. Shamyl Hussain followed soon after, chipping Turner to Nawaz at mid-on for just two.

Quetta skipper Saud Shakeel walked in at number three and steadied the innings alongside Hasan Nawaz. Saud, dropped on 13 by keeper Josh Philippe in the sixth over, capitalised on the reprieve.

He played the anchor role, mixing deft placements with the occasional boundary, while Hasan provided aggressive support with two fours in the fourth over off Nawaz.

The pair added 55 runs for the third wicket before Arafat Minhas (2-14) struck twice in the 10th over. Hasan was stumped for 20 after losing his balance, and Rilee Rossouw — returning to the side — departed for a duck, caught by Shan Masood at deep mid-wicket. Quetta slumped to 72 for four.

Bevon Jacobs joined Saud and injected urgency. The latter reached a well-crafted fifty off 35 balls with a lofted cover drive off Faisal Akram in the 14th over, but fell two overs later for 56, holing out to Steve Smith at long-on off Nawaz.

Jacobs, however, kept the scoreboard ticking with powerful hitting, finishing unbeaten on 49 off 31 balls, including four fours and three sixes.

The late flourish came from Ahmed Daniyal, who smashed 22 off just nine balls, including two fours and a six, before tragedy struck.

While completing a third run on the fifth ball of the final over, Daniyal suffered a right hamstring injury. He was forced to retire hurt and had to be carried off the field by physios.

According to a Pakistan Cricket Board press release issues later Ahmed was “taken to hospital for further scans”.

Chasing 167, Multan Sultans made a blistering start. Sahibzada Farhan and Smith tore into the bowling during the powerplay. Farhan smashed 32 off 14 balls, including two sixes and four fours, before holing out to Abrar Ahmed off Alzarri Joseph in the sixth over. By the end of the powerplay, the Sultans were already 83 for one, with the asking rate well under control.

Smith continued the assault in typically elegant fashion, bringing up his fifty off just 29 balls with a lap scoop for two. He struck seven fours and a six in his 53 off 35, looking in sublime touch until a moment of brilliance from Rossouw ended his stay.

In the 14th over, Smith slog-swept part-time spinner Hasan high towards deep square leg. Rossouw sprinted from the position, took a stunning running catch near the ropes, and tossed the ball to substitute Saqib Khan as he tumbled over the boundary. The third umpire confirmed the catch was clean, sending Smith back for 53.

Shan, promoted in the order, then took charge alongside Arafat. The Pakistan Test captain played with composure and power, striking two fours and two sixes. Arafat fell lbw to Hasan for six, but by then only 30 runs were needed from 36 balls. Turner joined Shan and the pair saw the chase through without further alarms.

Shan remained not out on 46 off 30 balls, including two fours and two sixes, while Turner finished unbeaten on four. The target was achieved with well within the stipulated overs, showcasing Multan’s depth and clinical execution.

Multan Sultans, with this comprehensive win, have strengthened their position at the summit. Their balanced attack and aggressive batting approach continue to make them one of the teams to beat in this edition of the PSL.

Scoreboard

QUETTA GLADIATORS:

Khawaja Nafay lbw b Nawaz12

Shamyl Hussain c Nawaz b Turner2

Saud Shakeel c Smith b Nawaz56

Hasan Nawaz st Philippe b Arafat20

Rilee Rossouw c Shan b Arafat1

Bevon Jacobs not out49

Tom Curran c Turner b Nawaz1

Ahmed Daniyal retired hurt22

Alzarri Joseph run out (Arafat)0 -

EXTRAS (LB-1, W-2)3

TOTAL (for seven wickets, 20 overs)166

DID NOT BAT: Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-13 (Nafay), 2-15 (Shamyl), 3-70 (Hasan), 4-72 (Rossouw), 5-119 (Saud), 6-122 (Curran), 6-164 (Ahmed, retired not out), 7-166 (Joseph)

BOWLING: Turner 3-0-16-1, Nawaz 4-0-30-3 (1w), Siddle 3-0-40-0, Ismail 1-0-10-0, Faisal 3-0-31-0 (1w), Arafat 4-0-14-2, Wasim 2-0-24-0

MULTAN SULTANS:

Sahibzada Farhan c Abrar b Joseph32

Steven Smith c sub b Hasan53

Josh Philippe c Abrar b Saud18

Shan Masood not out46

Arafat Minhas lbw b Hasan6

Ashton Turner not out4

EXTRAS (LB-1, W-7)8

TOTAL (for four wickets, 17.3 overs)167

DID NOT BAT: Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Peter Siddle, Mohammad Ismail, Faisal Akram

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-71 (Sahibzada), 2-96 (Philippe), 3-136 (Smith), 4-148 (Arafat)

BOWLING: Joseph 2.3-0-29-1 (1w), Abrar 4-0-46-0, Curran 2-0-24-0 (1w), Usman 4-0-25-0 (1w), Saud 3-0-25-1, Hasan 2-0-17-2a RESULT: Multan Sultans won by six wickets.

MAN OF THE MATCH: Mohammad Nawaz

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026